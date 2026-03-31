LFF Live: Will the Renters’ Rights Act give power back to renters?

Tune in to episode 2 of LFF Live with ACORN

Episode 2 of LFF Live will be taking place at 6pm on April 1 and will feature Martin Mawdsley, an ACORN branch secretary in Liverpool to discuss whether the Renters’ Rights Act will give power back to renters.

LFF Live is a new interview series hosted by Left Foot Forward. We’ll be speaking to some of the most significant figures across progressive politics in the UK to understand how to address the biggest threats facing the world and drive progressive change.

This event is taking place online via Zoom. Register here to get the link to the call.