Good Law Project: Money flowing into Reform is about changing UK culture, not just electing Farage

Agustina Oliveri says "it's no coincidence" that US anti-abortion group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, has been funnelling money into the UK

The Good Law Project has warned that the aims of donors pumping money into Reform UK go beyond electing Nigel Farage as prime minister, but changing UK culture.

Agustina Oliveri, head of digital, campaigns and communications at the Good Law Project, told an LFF Live audience last night that “it is no coincidence” that US-based conservative groups are now funnelling money into UK politics.

In a discussion about ‘How to clean up politics’, Oliveri said: “This money that is coming into Reform and is coming into the UK is not just coming to put Farage in government, it’s coming to change the narrative and the culture around certain things that they don’t want.”

She said their agenda includes rolling back the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, trans people and women, as well as the right to protest and free speech.

She gave the example of how the Alliance Defending Freedom, a US-based conservative Christian group which was instrumental in overturning Roe v Wade in 2022, spent more than £1.4 million on its activities in the UK last year.

The Roe v Wade case was a landmark ruling in 1973 which made abortion legal across the US.

Oliveri said of the ADF: “It’s not a coincidence that they’re now plugging money and interfering in the UK.”

She added: “It’s not a coincidence that suddenly the UK, which is quite progressive in their abortion laws and in their abortion rhetoric, is suddenly scaling back and talking about how abortion is a bad thing.”

Looking ahead to the next general election in 2029, Oliveri said the Good Law Project is focusing on protecting free speech.

“The free speech that we actually know is free speech and not the free speech of the far-right, and that Farage and his friends think free speech is,” she said.

The campaign group is also prioritising the right to protest, which Oliveri noted “is being curtailed and stopped even by the Labour government”.

You can watch the full LFF Live interview here.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward