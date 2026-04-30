Good Law Project highlights billions in continuing costs to British taxpayers of dodgy Covid contracts

'We're not only talking about the ramifications of the money that's already been lost, you know, money that we probably not going see the entirety of it back.'

The Good Law Project has highlighted the continued cost to British taxpayers and society of dodgy Covid contracts given out under the last Tory government, as efforts continue to recoup the funds.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has previously highlighted how pandemic-era PPE contracts cost the British taxpayer £1.4 billion, as an interim report commissioned by the Chancellor laid bare the cost of the scandal.

The award of lucrative Covid contracts during the last Tory government to those with Tory connections caused much controversy.

In one such example, the Conservative peer Michelle Mone was involved in one contract with PPE Medpro, awarded contracts worth £200m. The company is the subject of a long-running investigation by the National Crime Agency.

A high-priority “VIP lane” was established to fast-track contracts for companies recommended by MPs, peers, and senior officials. A subsequent High Court ruling found this practice to be unlawful after the Good Law Project challenged the legality of the VIP lane.

Contracts worth hundreds of millions were awarded to companies with no experience in manufacturing medical equipment, some of which were newly formed.

Speaking to LFF live, Agustina Oliveri, from the Good Law Project, highlighted how much it continues to cost the public.

Agustina told LFF live: “Rachel Reeves said that she wanted to recoup £2.6 billion of the about, what, £10 billion loss that she’s only been able to, from reports in December, get about £400 million back, which is nothing compared to what she said.

“With the cases of about the PPE misuse as well, you know, you look at Michelle Mone and MedPro, we got results from court, or the court last year, where she has been forced to repay £122 million, at least from her failed PPE contract. She hasn’t paid it yet.”

Agustina also highlighted the case of Luxe Lifestyle and their £25.7 million contract, that never saw the light of day, ‘but they got the money.’

She added: “MPs, lords, like, Lord Agnew, who facilitated at least Michelle Mone’s contract, are being held to account. They’re not. And I think…what people don’t really realise is that we’re not only talking about the ramifications of the money that’s already been lost, you know, money that we probably not going see the entirety of it back.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward