Keir Starmer says he is fed up with Trump and Putin as Britons feel effect of war

Families are facing a hike in fuel and energy costs and thousands of small UK firms' energy bills are set to more than double due to the conflict.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued some of his strongest criticism yet of President Trump, saying he is ‘fed up’ with families in the UK seeing their bills go up and down “because of the actions of Putin or Trump”.

Starmer made the comments after a fragile two-week ceasefire took hold between the U.S. and Iran after weeks of conflict that has also seen energy prices rise after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow Gulf waterway through which about 20% of global oil and gas shipments pass.

Families are facing a hike in fuel and energy costs and thousands of small UK firms’ energy bills are set to more than double due to the conflict.

Speaking to ITV, the Prime Minister warned of difficult days ahead as the fallout from the conflict continues.

“I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses’ bills go up and down on energy, because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world,” he said.

Starmer’s comments come after his return from a trip to Gulf countries, with the Prime Minister focused on working up a plan with allies to open up the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent weeks, the Prime Minister has been applauded for his stance on the conflict, refusing to be dragged into the war, saying he did not believe in ‘regime change from the skies’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward