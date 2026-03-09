Labour MPs criticise Tony Blair for backing Trump over Keir Starmer on US-Iran war

“A prolonged period of silence would be most welcome...

A number of Labour MPs have criticised former Prime Minister Tony Blair after he chose to back Donald Trump over Keir Starmer on the US-Israel war on Iran.

While the US-Israel strikes on Iran enter their 10th day, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has differed from U.S. President Donald Trump on his approach to the war, saying that UK troops would not be joining unless there was a lawful basis. He also told the Commons in a statement that he did not ‘believe in regime change from the skies’.

However, Former PM Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq war in 2003 at the US’s urging, reportedly told a private event: “I think we should have backed America from the very beginning.”

He went on to say: “If they are your ally and an indispensable cornerstone for your security… you had better show up when they want you to.”

However, his critics accused him of failing to learn the lessons of the Iraq war.

Labour MP Jon Trickett is quoted in the Mirror as saying of Sir Tony: “A prolonged period of silence would be most welcome, particularly on matters to do with war and peace in the Middle East, where his record is disastrous.”

Fellow Labour MP Clive Lewis said: “This is the Prime Minister who led Britain into an illegal war whose consequences are still unfolding today. He’s the last person the current prime minister should be turning to for advice.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has rejected Tony Blair’s assertion that the UK should have supported Donald Trump’s initial airstrikes on Iran, saying Britain had to “learn the lessons” of mistakes made in Iraq.

Asked about Blair’s comments, Cooper told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I just disagree.”

The foreign secretary added: “There are some people in politics who think that we should always agree with the US whatever. There are other people in politics who think we should never take action with the US again whatever the circumstances. I don’t think either of those positions is in the UK national interest, and it is the responsibility for Keir Starmer to act in the UK’s national interest for British citizens.”

Asked if she was calling Blair “a poodle”, she said: “I think the point is to make sure that, actually, we learn the lessons from some of the things that went wrong in Iraq, and I think that is exactly what Keir Starmer has done.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward