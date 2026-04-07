Nigel Farage concedes Keir Starmer was right not to join Iran war

Farage has finally admitted Starmer is correct in his position, despite the Reform UK leader previously being an enthusiastic supporter of the war.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has finally admitted that the Prime Minister was right not to commit British troops to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with no end to the conflict in sight and the Trump administration lacking a clear plan.

The war has now entered its sixth week, with no sign of ending and mixed messaging. On the one hand Trump has said that the talks are under way to end the war while he also threatens attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, amid warnings that such action could amount to war crimes.

Despite Trump claiming to have destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile capability, the country continues to fire missiles at Israel as well as neighbouring gulf countries.

Keir Starmer last week insisted that despite pressure being applied on him, he would not commit British troops to the conflict.

The Prime Minister has thus far refused to join U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran, previously saying he did not ‘believe in regime change from the skies’ and that there would have to be a clear legal basis for British troops to join. Opinion polls have also shown that the British public oppose the war on Iran.

Now it appears Farage has finally admitted Starmer is correct in his position, despite the Reform UK leader previously being an enthusiastic supporter of the war.

He said: “It seems that the Prime Minister has upset the Americans. He’s upset the Cypriots. He’s upset much of the Middle East.”

He went on to add: “Whilst he may be right not to commit us militarily to direct involvement, the truth is we couldn’t do it anyway. We haven’t got a Royal Navy.”

Just a reminder that Farage previously said he was in favour of regime change at the start of the conflict and said we should do ‘all we can to support the operation’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward