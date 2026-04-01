Keir Starmer says despite pressure he will not change position on Iran war

“There’s been a good deal of pressure on me to change my position in relation to joining the war and I’m not going to change my position on the war."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that despite a good deal of pressure being applied on him by President Trump to change his position on joining the Iran war, he would not be budging.

Starmer made the comments during a statement to the nation today on the conflict in the Middle East, as the rift between himself and Trump grows over the US-Israeli war on Iran. The conflict has now entered its fifth week with no end in sight and mixed messaging. On the one hand Trump has said that the talks are under way to end the war while he also threatens attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister has thus far refused to join U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran, previously saying he did not ‘believe in regime change from the skies’ and that there would have to be a clear legal basis for British troops to join.

The Prime Minister was asked during his statement by a journalist whether he was worried about the future of the U.S.-U.K. relationship after Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO and said he wouldn’t come to the aid of the UK anymore.

Starmer said: “There’s been a good deal of pressure on me to change my position in relation to joining the war and I’m not going to change my position on the war.

“So whatever the pressure, whatever the noise, I’m the British Prime Minister and I have to act in our national interest.”

Starmer’s decision to stand up to Trump has proved popular with voters. According to polling carried out by JL Partners, the Prime Minister’s personal approval rating increases by 26 points when voters are reminded of his spat with the US president.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward