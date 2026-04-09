James Cleverly’s attack on 4-day week doesn’t go to plan after presenters give him some facts

'Happy workers, less turnover, more profit. What’s your problem?'
James Cleverly’s attempts to defend his party’s attack on the idea of a four-day working week backfired, after he was hit with some facts and figures about how it is beneficial to both employees and businesses.
It comes after the Tories put forward a policy proposal yesterday to ban councils from introducing a four-day working week for staff with no loss of pay. The Tories say that a four-day working week does not provide value for money.
Cleverly appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend his party’s stance on the four-day working week yet all didn’t quite go to plan for him.
He was told: “61 UK-based businesses with roughly nearly 3,000 employees adopted a 4-day schedule for six months. They reported that revenue at the participating firms jumped by 35%. There was an uptick in hiring, a decrease in employee absences and turnover.
“71% of those workers at the companies reported a decrease in burnout, 39% feeling less stress than before the trial, 40% experiencing less difficulty sleeping, therefore happy workers, less turnover, more profit.
“What’s your problem?”
Cleverly looked lost for words.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
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