Outrage after James Cleverly spent £655 per head on in-flight catering for day trip to Rwanda

“Cleverly, now the shadow home secretary, also spent £22,324.50, or £1,488.30 a head, on in-flight catering while travelling to Japan, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, New Zealand and Indonesia in July 2023.”

Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been condemned after it was revealed that he spent £655 per head on in-flight catering for a round trip to Kigali.

The Guardian has revealed that Cleverly spent a total of £9,803.20 on the eight-and-a-half hour return flight for himself and his 14 officials. That works out to £655 per head on in-flight catering in total.

This after the previous Tory government presided over a cost of living crisis and austerity that left millions of households up and down the country struggling to make ends meet.

The purpose of the trip to Kigali was to sign a deportation deal that in the end never deported a single person.

Cleverly was joined on the 4th December flight with officials and TV crew. The TV crew paid for their own food.

The Guardian reports: “Government officials said the catering bill includes the transportation costs of cooking equipment, which would also be accrued on a scheduled commercial flight, as well as the food and drink.

“Cleverly, now the shadow home secretary, also spent £22,324.50, or £1,488.30 a head, on in-flight catering while travelling to Japan, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, New Zealand and Indonesia in July 2023.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward