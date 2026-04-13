Here’s where you can return your unwanted Reform UK flyers 

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Left Foot Forward

yYou don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.

Nigel Farage complains about banknote changes

With the local elections taking place next month, Reform are dropping their leaflets on doorsteps up and down the country.

Yet you don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.

Should you wish to return unwanted Reform literature, you can send it to the following address:

Reform UK

Freepost RTLT-ZXHY-KSDC

83 Victoria Street

London SW1H OHW

Pop the above address on an envelope with the flyer in, and put it in a post box! 

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Nigel Farage set to announce return to politics as Reform UK candidate
  2. Richard Tice humiliated in car crash interview with Reform branded ‘chaotic’ after Chairman’s dramatic exit and rapid return
  3. Support for Reform falls to its lowest level in over a year
  4. Reform’s Kent councillors are ‘all wankers’ who ‘hate each other’, Reform staffer says
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