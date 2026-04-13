Here’s where you can return your unwanted Reform UK flyers 

yYou don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.
With the local elections taking place next month, Reform are dropping their leaflets on doorsteps up and down the country.
Yet you don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.
Should you wish to return unwanted Reform literature, you can send it to the following address:
Reform UK
Freepost RTLT-ZXHY-KSDC
83 Victoria Street
London SW1H OHW
Pop the above address on an envelope with the flyer in, and put it in a post box!
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.