Here’s where you can return your unwanted Reform UK flyers 

yYou don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.

With the local elections taking place next month, Reform are dropping their leaflets on doorsteps up and down the country.

Yet you don’t have to read their untruths and can send it back to Reform with a cost that will be incurred by the party.

Should you wish to return unwanted Reform literature, you can send it to the following address:

Reform UK

Freepost RTLT-ZXHY-KSDC

83 Victoria Street

London SW1H OHW

Pop the above address on an envelope with the flyer in, and put it in a post box!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward