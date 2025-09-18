Reform’s Kent councillors are ‘all wankers’ who ‘hate each other’, Reform staffer says

“It turns out they’re all wankers and it turns out they all hate each other and it turns out all they do is fight with each other"

It’s not all going to plan for Reform UK, who like to think of themselves as a party of government, but are repeatedly mired in chaos, scandals and bitter infighting.

Nigel Farage and his cronies would like you to think their conference earlier this month showed how buoyant a mood the party is in, however all is far from well.

Anti-extremism campaign group Hope not Hate has revealed that Reform’s own South East organiser believes that the party’s councillors in Kent are “all wankers” who “hate” and “fight with each other”.

It says that one of its undercover reporters at the conference heard Adam Wordsworth, Reform’s South East organiser telling a group of members: “I cover Kent and that is the bane of my existence at the moment.”

“It turns out they’re all wankers and it turns out they all hate each other and it turns out all they do is fight with each other rather than reforming the council or attacking the opposition or making savings,” Wordsworth is reported to have said.

“All we’ve got to do is show that we can competently run councils,” explained Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice following this May’s local elections. Well if this is what Reform are like in local government imagine how disastrous they would be running the country!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward