Covid corruption commissioner chases down nearly £400m of dodgy Tory Covid contracts, says Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today thanked the Covid counter-fraud commissioner during her budget speech for chasing down nearly £400m of dodgy Tory Covid contracts, recouping the money to reinvest in public services.

She added: “Tory contracts handed out by Tory ministers to Tory peers and Tory friends and well that money belongs in our schools and in our hospitals and we are getting that money back.”

The award of lucrative Covid contracts during the last Tory government to those with Tory connections caused much controversy.

In one such example, the Conservative peer Michelle Mone was involved in one contract

with PPE Medpro, awarded contracts worth £200m. The company is the subject of a long-running investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward