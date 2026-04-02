David Dimbleby eviscerates Trump and argues against King Charles’ planned state visit to the US

“A state banquet? While he’s bombing the hell out of Iran and people are dying all over the Middle East...?"

Veteran journalist and broadcaster David Dimbleby tore into Donald Trump on Newsnight, as he argued against King Charles’ planned state visit to the U.S.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet US President Donald Trump in late April, as a state visit to the United States has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

There has however been criticism in some quarters of the state visit amid Trump’s ongoing war with Iran and his decision to repeatedly criticise the UK and its armed forces.

MPs have privately expressed concerns there is potential to embarrass the king if the US president continues his criticisms of the UK’s armed forces before or during the trip.

Trump has previously insulted British troops by saying that NATO troops ‘stayed a little off the front lines’ in Afghanistan. In recent days he has said he would not come to the aid of the UK anymore as he tries to pressure Starmer into joining the war against Iran.

Appearing on Newsnight, Dimbleby said it was a very bad political moment to send Trump the present of the King.

He added: “A state banquet? While he’s bombing the hell out of Iran and people are dying all over the Middle East…?”

“It would have been appropriate I think to have said quite simply to the President, through the usual channels, look this is probably not quite the right moment for the King to come here, let’s postpone it.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward