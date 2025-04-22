MPs and peers call for ‘liar’ Trump to be blocked from speaking in Parliament on state visit

'Parliament has nothing to learn from a serial liar, cheat, womaniser and bankrupt.'

MPs and peers have launched a campaign calling for President Donald Trump to be blocked from speaking in Parliament during his state visit to the UK later in the year.

Trump has suggested that the visit, which will be hosted by King Charles, may be set for September.

Some MPs are seeking to block Trump from speaking in Parliament, calling him a “serial liar” who isn’t acting in “good faith” towards the UK, according to The Times.

Lords Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, received a message stating that allowing Trump to speak at the Palace of Westminster would be “inappropriate”.

The message said: “If it is suggested that he [Trump] be invited to address both houses of parliament I hope that you and Lindsay will suggest that would be inappropriate on this occasion because of his attitude towards and comments about the UK, parliamentary democracy, the Nato Alliance and Ukraine.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker is separately being lobbied to prevent Trump from speaking in Parliament.

Labour MP Kate Osborne has called on Hoyle to follow John Bercow’s example and block Trump from addressing Parliament.

In a letter seen by The Times, she wrote: “I am asking you as the Speaker to agree it would be inappropriate and mirror the previous Speaker’s recommendation.”

Another Labour MP said: “Parliament has nothing to learn from a serial liar, cheat, womaniser and bankrupt. We don’t need Trump to lecture and dictate his unilateral terms to our elected representatives.

“If Trump’s serious about engaging with the UK in good faith, he should start by removing his foolish tariffs which will only punish both US and UK consumers.”

Another MP told The i Paper that the state visit invite should be rescinded. They said: “It was a stupid idea to invite him and a hostage to fortune given his temperament and his administration’s stated objectives”.

Kim Johnson and Rachael Maskell have also written to Hoyle asking him to block Trump from speaking in Parliament.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward