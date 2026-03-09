Calls grow for King Charles’ ‘unthinkable’ Donald Trump visit to be cancelled

The leader of the Lib Dems has said the King’s state visit should be cancelled given Trump’s illegal war on Iran

The Lib Dem leader has said Keir Starmer should urge King Charles to call off his visit to see the US President.

The King is due to visit the US next month to commemorate 250 years since the US declaration of independence from Britain was signed.

Ed Davey has called for the visit to be cancelled amid Donald Trump’s illegal war against Iran.

The Lib Dem leader also criticised Trump for repeatedly insulting Keir Starmer and the UK.

Trump said that Starmer had taken “far too long” to agree to allow the US to use UK military bases to carry out attacks on Iran.

He also said Starmer was “not Winston Churchill” in a jibe at his decision to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and lease back the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia.

Davey said: “Keir Starmer should advise the King that the state visit to the US scheduled for April should be called off.

“At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it’s clear this visit should not go ahead.

“A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country.”

Backbench Labour MPs have also joined calls to cancel the visit, with one MP telling the Times: “It would be good to cancel and send a message.”

Green Party deputy leader Rachel Millward said: “Trump’s USA has become a rogue state, waging illegal wars abroad and unleashing terror on its streets through Trump’s ICE thugs.

“It is unthinkable that the King should grace Trump with a visit at this point.”

The Housing, Communities and Local Government secretary, Steve Reed, rejected Davey’s suggestion. He said: “I don’t think it’s for Ed Davey to decide what the King should or shouldn’t be doing, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on his arrangements either.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward