Zack Polanski elected Green Party leader in landslide victory

The Green Party has a new leader

Zack Polanski has been elected as the new leader of the Green Party in a landslide victory.

Polanski – a member of the London Assembly and, until today, the party’s deputy leader won a staggering 84% of the vote.

He defeated the job-share ticket of two Green MPs, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns. Ramsay was previously co-leader of the party alongside Carla Denyer.

In advance of the results being announced, the party’s chief executive Harriet Lamb thanked the candidates for the leadership and the other positions within the party elected at the same time, and said that the Green Party is the ‘antidote to Reform’. She also confirmed that the Greens had now reached their highest ever membership numbers, at 68,500.

Following his victory, Polanski said that he would “work every single day to deliver environmental, social, racial and economic justice.”

Among those other positions elected was the party’s deputy leadership. As a single leader was elected, the party elected two deputy leaders.

More to follow…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward