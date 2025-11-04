Reform UK slammed for antisemitic Facebook post attacking Green Party leader Zack Polanski

"This open antisemitism is part of Reform’s wider far right and racist politics that must be called out."

Reform UK has been blasted for sharing an antisemitic AI-generated image of Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

The image, created using AI and shared by Reform UK’s Brighton and Hove branch last Friday for Halloween, distorted Polanski’s features using the same antisemitic stereotypes once pushed by Nazi propaganda.

Polanski’s ancestors fled pogroms in Latvia for Ukraine, before being forced to flee again to Poland, where they faced the Nazis. They eventually sought refuge in England, where they faced more antisemitism.

Campaign group Stand Up to Racism condemned the post on X yesterday: “Reform UK’s Brighton branch have posted an antisemitic AI image of Jewish Green leader Zack Polanski – echoing Nazi propaganda.

“This open antisemitism is part of Reform’s wider far right and racist politics that must be called out. We stand in solidarity with @ZackPolanski.”

Brighton and Hove Green Party also issued a statement “utterly condemning” the image, saying: “There can be no question that the graphic is antisemitic: depicting Zack Polanski, only the fifth Jewish leader of a UK political party in history, using tropes and imagery that deliberately and intentionally draw upon Nazi propaganda.

“The image itself is beneath contempt. Yet it is even more terrifying to reflect that for Reform UK, this is nothing new. This act of antisemitism represents only the latest demonstration of Reform’s openly racist and fascist platform. Nationally, they have been at the forefront of fuelling a rising tide of hatred, and discrimination.”

On Saturday, the same Reform UK page shared another racist graphic, this time branding Muslim New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a “terrorist”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward