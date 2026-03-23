Reform’s Scottish leader says people should ‘take less offence’ over candidates’ bigoted social media posts

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Offord tried to claim that Reform candidates would make mistakes as they weren’t ‘scripted’ yet you don’t have to be scripted to make sure you don’t post hateful and bigoted remarks!

Reform UK

Reform’s leader in Scotland has claimed that people should ‘take less offence’ over Reform candidates’ bigoted social media posts after a number of candidates were found to have made racist and hateful remarks.

Malcom Offord made the remarks after posts were revealed by Senga Beresform, Reform’s candidate for Galloway and West Dumfries, calling for the deportation of British Muslims and endorsed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The National reports on another candidate too: “Linda Holt, the candidate for Fife North East, described former first minister Humza Yousaf as a “grandstanding Islamist moron” and said he was “not British”.

It comes after Reform published their Scottish election manifesto on Thursday, along with the party’s candidates. Within hours, bigoted social media posts by some of the candidates emerged.

Appearing on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Offord said everyone had made “intemperate” remarks and suggested people should “take less offence”.

Offord tried to claim that Reform candidates would make mistakes as they weren’t ‘scripted’ yet you don’t have to be scripted to make sure you don’t post hateful and bigoted remarks!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

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  3. Reform forced to drop another candidate over ‘abhorrent and sickening’ social media posts
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