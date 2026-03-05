Reform UK is most disliked party in Britain, poll finds

Not going well for Farage...

A new poll has found Reform UK to be the most unpopular party in Britain, in a blow to Nigel Farage.

The poll, carried out by campaign group More in Common, asked voters which parties they would tactically block, and found that 38% of Britons would vote against Reform, up nine points since last November, and the highest for any party, UnHerd reports.

It adds: “According to the poll, Green voters were the most likely to say they would vote tactically against Reform UK, a view also shared by Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters.”

The poll findings come a week after the Gorton and Denton by-election result, with Ed Hodgson from More in Common saying that the new survey could shed some light on last week’s result. “I think it helps explain the result in Gorton and Denton where a particularly polarising Reform candidate drove high turnout among people now motivated to block Reform.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward