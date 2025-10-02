Almost half of voters say Reform UK party is ‘racist’, poll finds

When it comes to Reform UK’s policies, 46% of those asked thought that they were racist compared to 36% who thought the policies are generally not racist.

Almost half of voters surveyed in a poll say that they believe Reform UK is generally racist.

The poll, carried out by YouGov for ITV Peston, asked voters whether they personally think the Reform UK party is or is not racist.

Almost half (47%) said that they think Reform UK is generally racist, while 36% said they believed Reform UK are generally not racist.

When it comes to Reform UK’s policies, 46% of those asked thought that they were racist compared to 36% who thought the policies are generally not racist.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC that Reform’s policy of scrapping indefinite leave to remain is “racist” and “immoral”.

Indefinite leave to remain is the main route by which migrants are able to settle in the UK and which is open to people who have worked and lived in the UK legally for five years. Depending on visa type, the applicant may also need to meet certain salary or financial requirements.

After securing ILR, a person can generally apply for British citizenship after 12 months.

Farage claimed his policy is aimed at stopping 800,000 people from becoming eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) between 2026 and 2030.

The Reform UK leader’s plans would mean that that ILR settled status would be scrapped including for those currently residing in the UK. The plans would throw the lives of the estimated 430,000 people holding ILR into uncertainty, despite many having lived in the UK for decades. Farage has used disputed figures claiming that scrapping ILR would save more than £200bn.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward