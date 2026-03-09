Reform UK accused of flip-flopping over Iran war stance

Reform's position on the war has been called "an almighty mess"

Reform UK has been accused of being in “an almighty mess” over its position on the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Richard Tice and Nigel Farage appear to have directly opposing views on the conflict to fellow Reform MP Robert Jenrick.

Last week, Nigel Farage came out in favour of intervening in the Iran war, saying it was different to Iraq and would be “worth it” if it stops Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

Farage also said that the UK “should do all we can” to help the Americans.

Asked if Reform would instruct the RAF to take part in bombing Iran, Richard Tice MP said if Reform were in power “we would be helping the Americans and the Israelis in any way they saw appropriate”.

Reform’s Nadhim Zahawi also said that the UK should join the US and Israel’s bombing of Iran.

By contrast, Reform MP Robert Jenrick told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg yesterday that Reform doesn’t see a cause for deploying British soldiers in offensive attacks on Iran and wants to “see the war come to an end as quickly as possible”.

Jenrick added: “If you’re asking me the question, do I think that it is in the interests of the British people, and at the end of the day that is what matters to Reform, for us to be deploying British airmen in bombing raids over Iran right now, when our allies have not asked us to do that, then, no, I don’t think that’s necessary.”

He also said Reform would be “very cautious before deploying British troops overseas into offensive action”.

Jenrick said Reform wanted to see the war come to an end, as working people are “being clobbered” with rising energy and fuel bills.

A Labour spokesperson told the HuffPost: “Reform spent the past week saying they’d bomb Iran.

“Now they’ve seen the polls and panicked, leaving them in an almighty mess. That’s not serious leadership.”

Despite Tice’s remarks, a Reform UK spokesperson told the HuffPost: “Reform has never said we want to deploy troops overseas nor involve ourselves in the bombing of Iran.”

