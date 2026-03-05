Reform leader admits disgraceful adverts about Anas Sarwar were a mistake

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

Reform’s social media advert  featuring Anas Sarwar was slammed last year as "blatantly racist".

Reform Scotland

Reform’s leader in Scotland has admitted that disgraceful adverts questioning Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s loyalty to the country, which were condemned as racist, were a mistake.

Scottish Labour MP Kirst McNeill appeared on BBC Scotland during a question and answer session alongside Malcolm Offord, leader of Reform UK Scotland.

McNeill asked if Offord would finally like to condemn the ‘absolutely revolting, rancid Reform adverts that were put out about Anas Sarwar, questioning his loyalty to Scotland.

“Do you condemn them?”, she asked.

Reform’s social media advert  featuring Anas Sarwar was slammed last year as “blatantly racist”.

The online video posted ahead of a by-election in South Lanarkshire featured text which says: “Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community”.

Offord replied: “So there was a mistake made with that.”

We wonder if Farage will also have the backbone to not only admit it was a mistake but to apologise?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform UK accused of ‘blatant racism’ against Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar in by-election ad
  2. Anas Sarwar tears into Reform UK’s Malcolm Offord on Question Time
  3. Anas Sarwar calls Nigel Farage a ‘pathetic, poisonous little man’ as he hits out at Reform leader
  4. Breaking: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar calls for Keir Starmer to resign
Comments are closed.