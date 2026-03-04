Over half of Reform members think non-white Brits born abroad ‘should be forcibly removed’, Hope Not Hate survey finds

The research reveals that racial backgrounds play a major role in Reform members’ views on immigration

A majority of Reform UK supporters think that non-white British citizens born abroad ‘should be forcibly removed’ or encouraged to leave the UK.

More than half (54%) of Reform members take this view, while only 24% think white Brits born abroad should be removed from the country.

Hope Not Hate’s annual report, the State of Hate 2026, found that “racial backgrounds play a major factor in determining Reform UK members’ views on immigration”.

This is anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate’s first ever survey of Reform members. The survey polled 629 members and was carried out between 29 January and 16 February.

One in five Reform members (22%) think non-white British citizens whose parents were born in the UK should be forcibly removed or encouraged to leave, compared to just 7% if they are white.

Attitudes towards migrants with settled status are similarly hardline: 22% believe those granted Indefinite Leave to Remain should be forcibly removed, while a further 45% say they should be encouraged to go.

Almost half of Nigel Farage’s supporters say they dislike mixing with people of different ethnicities, religions and backgrounds in their local area. By contrast, 77% of Brits say they value living among people from different backgrounds, with 23% saying they do not.

In addition, there is considerable support within Reform’s ranks for Farage’s rivals on the far-right.

Hope Not Hate found that two thirds of Reform UK party members have a positive view of Rupert Lowe, who recently launched his own party, Restore Britain.

Meanwhile, 61% of those polled said they like Tommy Robinson.

In addition, 54% of Reform members said they would prefer an authoritarian-style leader who has the authority to override or ignore Parliament over a liberal democracy.

“The attractiveness of authoritarians amongst Reform UK members is also reflected in their attitudes towards strongmen world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump,” the report says.

Twice as many Reform members (13%) like Putin than among the British public generally, with a further 17% neither liking or disliking him.

On climate change, an overwhelming majority of members (79%) said they were more likely to back a candidate that scraps net zero targets. Meanwhile, almost three quarters (71%) of those polled said the government should reduce funding for green energy initiatives.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward