‘They will always protect the elites over workers and communities’: Hope not Hate responds to Reform UK press conference

The UK’s leading campaign group against the far-right, Hope not Hate, has responded to Reform UK’s press conference which took place earlier this afternoon, saying that the populist far-right party will ‘always protect the elites over workers and communities’.

Earlier today, Farage held a press conference for Reform in Dover, where he sought to broaden his party’s appeal, calling for a minister for deportations, as he railed against immigration, multiculturalism and tried to appeal to working communities.

Responding to his speech, Hope not Hate accused the far-right party of blaming immigration for all of the country’s problems.

Georgie Laming, Director of Campaigns at HOPE not Hate said: “For months, Reform UK have tried to rebrand themselves to appeal to a wider group of voters. Today they are back to their old tricks, blaming immigration for all our countries problems, from housing to the NHS.

“These are issues arising from a decade of austerity, and simply blaming immigration ignores the political decisions which got us here. Reform UK are the party of billionaires and landlords, and they will always protect the elites over workers and communities.

“Farage also claimed again that Reform UK has better vetting than the other parties. But we’ve uncovered candidates who have posted hate, pushed far-right conspiracies, and praised extremists. These aren’t isolated cases. This is a party that’s opening the door to hate.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward