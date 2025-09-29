Brits reject Reform’s portrayal of country as ‘lawless’ and ‘full of racial tensions’, new poll finds

‘This poll proves we as a nation are not falling for that fake propaganda’

The public is not buying into Reform’s destructive portrayal of Britain as a lawless nation that is full of racial tensions, a massive new poll has revealed.

The mega poll of 45,300 people, commissioned by millionaire green entrepreneur Dale Vince, found that the majority of people reject the right’s attempts to depict Britain as “divided and broken”.

The majority of respondents (66%) said they live in peaceful, friendly communities, while 80% said they enjoy mixing with people of different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions.

While Reform UK and the far-right try to portray immigration as ‘the key issue’ facing Britain, the poll showed cost of living is by far the biggest concern (56%), with the NHS next at 38%.

Immigration and asylum, supposedly the number one issue according to the right, actually ranks fourth, at 25%.

The majority of those polled said the government must take action to tackle climate change.

Six in 10 said they think the climate crisis will threaten their families’ futures, while 51% agreed hitting Net Zero by 2050 is essential for life on Earth.

However, 49% of those polled think that Net Zero is costing too much and 75% believe big business should have to pay for emissions reduction and environmental protection in line with their impact.

On wealth inequality, three-quarters of those surveyed said wealthy people are getting richer while poorer people are falling further behind, only 7% disagreed.

In addition, four out of 10 Britons said a new wealth tax was top of their priority list.

Vince, who commissioned anti-extremism group Hope not Hate to undertake the research last month, said he believed the polling was essential to set the record straight on what Britain really thinks.

Vince owns energy company Ecotricity and has an estimated net worth of £107 million. He has previously donated millions of pounds to Labour and thousands of pounds to the Green Party, but said earlier this year that political donations should be banned.

Vince said: “This Giga poll tells a very different story to the one put out by those on the right who seek to brainwash the public that we are living in a constant state of fear.

“That’s not the case, and this poll proves we as a nation are not falling for that fake propaganda.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward