Nigel Farage in car crash interview after being grilled about Reform councils breaking pledge to cut taxes

"It said ‘reduce waste and cut your taxes’. Those were the words."
Nigel Farage endured a humiliating interview as he tried to defend Reform-run councils increasing council tax, despite them promising last year to cut taxes.
After being hit by the realities of local government, a number of Reform councils are increasing council tax by the maximum, with Worcestershire looking at a 9% increase.
During an interview with ITV, Farage was asked about the breaking of the pledge. He was told: “Your leaflets at last year’s local elections promised to ‘reduce waste and cut your taxes.
“Most of the councils that you took control of are putting tax up, including Kent – 3.99%.”
Farage replied: “I never said we’d cut. I never said we’d cut.”
However, the journalist interrupted: “Your leaflet said ‘cut your taxes’.”
Farage said that “means don’t charge the maximum of 4.99%”.
The reporter replied: “Most people would think that would be cutting your taxes.”
Attempting a different approach, Farage then said: “I never once, in the country, ever once did I say we would cut council tax.”
Asked if it was “a mistake to put it on your leaflet”, he replied: “I never put it on my leaflets.”
The journalist said: “You did. It said ‘reduce waste and cut your taxes’. Those were the words.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
