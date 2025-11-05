Zia Yusuf in car crash interview as he’s grilled over potential Russian links to Reform

Yusuf tried to avoid answering the question, saying he’d never met Gill, but Derbyshire persisted.

Reform’s Zia Yusuf endured a humiliating interview on Newsnight after being questioned about Russian links to his party, after one of its politicians was convicted of taking bribes for making statements in favour of the country.

Farage has previously expressed his admiration for Putin, saying he ‘admires’ the despot.

In September, Nathan Gill – who had previously served as a UKIP MEP under Nigel Farage and as Reform’s leader in Wales – was convicted on eight counts of bribery for taking payments to make statements in favour of Russia while he was a Member of the European Parliament.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery between 6 December 2018 and 18 July 2019.

The politician took money from Oleg Voloshyn – a man once described by the US government as a “pawn” of Russian secret services – and made speeches in the parliament, statements to a TV channel and arranged an event with a pro-Russian politician.

During an appearance on Newsnight, presenter Victoria Derbyshire asked Yusuf if there are other people in the party who “could be taking bribes from pro-Russian politicians.”

He replied: “I don’t believe so,” before Derbyshire questioned whether this meant there was the possibility of continued links between Reform and Russia.

She repeatedly told Yusuf she was “asking about now”, not Gill or the events of the past.

When Derbyshire asked again “could there be anyone in your party who could be taking bribes from pro-Russian politicians,” Yusuf this time replied: “No of course not.”

She then asked him why he had changed his tone and ‘how do you know?’ He continued to say he’d never met Nathan Gill.

