Reform run councils set to raise taxes for nearly 5 million people despite promising cuts

In at least six of these councils, making up around 4.8 million people, bills could rise by the maximum of 5 per cent.

The problem with populism is that soundbites and slogans designed to appeal to people only go so far. Scratch beyond the surface and ask the likes of Reform how they will deliver what they have pledged, and it all begins to fall apart.

Before the last local elections, Reform were full of bravado, promising to cut taxes and waste, however they have finally had a reality check and it’s all coming crashing down.

As many as eight of the 13 local councils run by Nigel Farage’s party have hinted at plans to raise council tax by next year.

In at least six of these councils, making up around 4.8 million people, bills could rise by the maximum of 5 per cent.

According to the Times, bills are expected to increase by at least £59 per year in Durham, Kent, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

It comes as Farage used a keynote speech this week to set out a U-turn on tax cuts, pledging instead a return to austerity.

So much for being a man of the people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward