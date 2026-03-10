‘Man of the people’ Nigel Farage invests £215,000 in Kwasi Kwarteng’s bitcoin firm

Pro-democracy campaigners and MPs have warned that crypto currency donations pose a risk to the integrity and transparency of our political system.
Self-proclaimed ‘man of the people’ Nigel Farage, who is among the highest earning MPs in Parliament, has invested £215,000 in Kwasi Kwarteng’s bitcoin firm.
Far from being anti-establishment, millionaire former banker Farage, has invested his money in former Tory chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s bitcoin reserves company, Stack BTC.
Farage is a keen advocate of bitcoin, saying in a statement following his investment: “I have long been one of the UK’s few political advocates for bitcoin, recognising the role digital currencies will play in the future of business and finance.”
Reform has also received £12m in political donations from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne and last year became the first main party in the UK to accept donations through bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Their sources are often harder to trace, with the UK Government’s 2025 National Risk Assessment identifying cryptoassets as a growing risk to both money laundering and terrorist financing due “to the anonymity, speed, and…global reach of transactions”.
Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor after his disastrous mini-budget, and yet Farage seems to trust him implicitly.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
