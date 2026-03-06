George Monbiot obliterates Trump on Question Time as a ‘global chaos generator’ following Iran attack

“The real reason for this attack is spectacle, that’s what Trump trades in that’s what he loves, he wants to be the centre of attention in making global headlines, that’s his happy place.”

Writer and journalist George Monbiot tore into Donald Trump on BBC Question Time when discussing America’s attacks on Iran, slamming the President as a ‘global chaos creator’.

Following the U.S. strikes on Iran, the region has been thrown into turmoil, with Iran launching ballistic missiles at neighbouring gulf countries. With no clear end to the war in sight, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also put distance between himself and Trump, telling MPs during a statement in the Commons that he did not ‘believe in regime change from the skies’ or in military action without a legal justification.

Asked about the war, Monbiot told the Question Time audience that we were being dragged into a war with ‘no clear objectives’.

He went on to say: “We’ve seen Trump say it’s regime change, then ‘oh no it’s not regime change’, it’s because of nuclear weapons, oh I wiped those out in June there are no nuclear weapons, oh it’s because of an imminent threat, no evidence whatsoever of an imminent threat.

“The real reason for this attack is spectacle, that’s what Trump trades in that’s what he loves, he wants to be the centre of attention in making global headlines, that’s his happy place.”

He warned that some had not learnt the lessons of interventions in the Middle East, whether that be Iraq and Libya and said that Trump was acting as a ‘global chaos generator and the further we stay away from that the better off we will be’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward