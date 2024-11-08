36,000 people sign petition calling for Keir Starmer to stand up to Donald Trump

It calls on Starmer to 'confront him directly and stand up for our values'.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for the prime minister Keir Starmer to ‘stand up’ to Donald Trump following his election as president of the USA. It calls on Starmer to ‘confront him directly and stand up for our values’.

After Trump was declared the winner of the election, Starmer congratulated him on his victory.

The petition brands Trump a ‘rogue’ president and criticises his positions on the climate crisis, Vladimir Putin and the inclusion of the NHS within trade deals.

It goes on to conclude: “we need to ensure that our PM starts off on the right foot. We need to let him know that the country is asking him to be bold, to be brave and to hold the values we all hold dear front and centre when dealing with Donald Trump.”

The petition is hosted by campaign group 38 Degrees.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons