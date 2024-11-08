36,000 people sign petition calling for Keir Starmer to stand up to Donald Trump

News

It calls on Starmer to 'confront him directly and stand up for our values'.

Donald Trump

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for the prime minister Keir Starmer to ‘stand up’ to Donald Trump following his election as president of the USA. It calls on Starmer to ‘confront him directly and stand up for our values’.

After Trump was declared the winner of the election, Starmer congratulated him on his victory.

The petition brands Trump a ‘rogue’ president and criticises his positions on the climate crisis, Vladimir Putin and the inclusion of the NHS within trade deals.

It goes on to conclude: “we need to ensure that our PM starts off on the right foot. We need to let him know that the country is asking him to be bold, to be brave and to hold the values we all hold dear front and centre when dealing with Donald Trump.”

The petition is hosted by campaign group 38 Degrees.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons

Related posts:

  1. Keir Starmer congratulates Donald Trump on apparent election victory
  2. Over 60,000 people sign petition calling for Rachel Reeves to keep £2 bus fare cap
  3. Nigel Farage calls Donald Trump a ‘genuine friend of the UK’
  4. Over 236,000 people sign petition calling for Proportional Representation
Comments are closed.