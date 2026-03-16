Jeremy Corbyn’s Gaza Tribunal calls for UK ministers to be investigated by International Criminal Court

The report says the government should be investigated for 'complicity and participation in genocide'

The former Labour Party leader, now Your Party MP Jeremy Corbyn has called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate UK government ministers over ‘complicity and participation in genocide’.

This is a central recommendation in the report from the Gaza Tribunal. The Gaza Tribunal was held by Corbyn in September 2025 to ‘uncover the full scale of British complicity in genocide’. he Tribunal heard from witnesses, journalists and survivors of Israel’s assault on Gaza, as well as a range of international law experts, lawyers and whistle-blowers.

The Gaza Tribunal Report concludes that the British government has failed in its fundamental obligation to prevent genocide, has been complicit in atrocity crimes, and in some instances has even been an active participant in these crimes. The report goes on to recommend a full ICC investigation into Britain’s complicity and participation in genocide.

The report also calls on the government to cooperate with a full, official, independent public inquiry into any cooperation between the UK and Israel since October 2023. This inquiry must have the power to question Ministers and officials involved in decision-making processes, the report argues.

Writing in a foreword to the report, Corbyn said: “Today, schoolchildren are taught about history’s worst crimes against humanity. They are asked to reflect on how these crimes possibly could have occurred. And they learn the names of political figures that endorsed or enabled such atrocities. In the near future, our history books will shame those in our government who could have stopped the genocide in Gaza but facilitated it instead.”

Speaking on the report, Corbyn added that he hopes “the Gaza Tribunal serves as a landmark contribution to the campaign for justice, and as a historical repository of evidence for generations to come” and said the report will “help cement the government’s legacy as a participant in one of the greatest crimes of our time.”

Speaking ahead of the Tribunal, co-author of the report, Dr. Shahd Hammori – lecturer in international law and legal theory at the University of Kent – said: “We hereby accuse top-UK officials of complicity in the genocide in Gaza. They lied, manipulated the law, denied the reality on the ground, and prosecuted those who spoke truth to power. Underlying their complicity is misconduct in public office, an active pursuit of deception aimed at protecting the interests of foreign governments and big businesses, not the British public.

“Today we pursue another step in the path of accountability. Meanwhile, our message to the British public is to remain alert, and to refuse state and corporate politics that relegate the lives of others and the environment as expendable waste. This message is even more urgent in light of the US/Israeli illegal aggression on Iran. We hope that this report serves as a warning of the dangers of participating in the US/Israeli illegal aggression against the state of Iran which poses a threat to international peace and security.”

According to the report, the UK government has played a ‘vital role in Israeli military operations in Gaza’. This, the reports authors argue, includes through the sale, supply of transfer of weapons to Israel which ‘have been used to extinguish human life and destroy vital infrastructure in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond’; the performance of Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance flights over Gaza; and the provision of political and diplomatic support, which has ’empowered Israel to commit atrocities with impunity’.

Alongside calling for the ICC to investigate the UK government, the reports recommendations to the UK government include: Ending all military co-operation with Israel (including all arms exports, surveillance flights and intelligence exchange); imposing widespread economic sanctions on Israel; ending the UK’s trade agreement with Israel; and de-proscribing Palestine Action.

The full report can be read here.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward