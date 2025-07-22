Led By Donkeys unfurls Gaza protest banner at Labour HQ

‘The UK continues to provide arms, intelligence and diplomatic cover to Israel. There are no excuses for this to continue.’

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys has put up a banner directly opposite Labour HQ, in protest against the role the government is playing in the genocide in Gaza.

The group, which is known for its artistic political stunts, has unfurled a huge image of Jabaliya in Northern Gaza, a refugee camp that Israeli forces repeatedly bombed, killing dozens of displaced Palestinians.

Led By Donkeys said in a post on X: “We’ve turned their street [where Labour HQ is] into Jabaliya camp in Gaza.

“A genocide is happening, but the Labour government is supplying weapons, intelligence and diplomatic cover to the perpetrator. Protesting this is not terrorism.”

The banner features the words “Protesting this is not terrorism”, in reference to the Labour government’s recent decision to proscribe the protest group Palestine Action.

Led by Donkeys said that two members of the group scaled scaffolding at dawn to display the banner across from Labour HQ.

They added: “Police are on site but we’re determined to keep the installation there as long as possible.”

The campaigners said it is now “beyond debate” that what Israel is doing in Gaza is a genocide, and accused the government of prioritising criminalising protestors, rather than addressing its own links to Israel, “the perpetrator of this crime of all crimes”.

“The UK continues to provide arms, intelligence and diplomatic cover to Israel,” the group said. “There are no excuses for this to continue.”

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Yesterday, foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “disgusted” by the Israeli military’s targeting of starving Palestinians at aid stations. He warned of sanctions if the war continues but did not impose any.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward