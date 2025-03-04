Corbyn calls for Chilcot-style inquiry into UK involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza

‘Many people believe that the government has taken decisions that have implicated officials in the gravest breaches of international law’

Jeremy Corbyn has urged Keir Starmer to establish an independent Chilcot-style inquiry into the UK’s role in Israel’s war on Gaza.

In a letter to the prime minister, Corbyn, who is now an independent MP, argued the UK has “played a highly influential role in Israel’s military operations”.

Corbyn referred to a recent British Palestinian Committee report, outlining Britain’s involvement in Israel’s assault on Gaza, including the sale of weapons, the supply of intelligence and the use of Royal Air Force bases in Akrotiri and Dhekelia on the island of Cyprus.

In addition, the former Labour leader drew parallels to the Chilcot inquiry, which found that the Tony Blair government’s decision to invade Iraq was based on “flawed intelligence assessments”.

He argued a similar inquiry into the UK’s role in Israel’s military operations is needed. Corbyn vowed to work with colleagues to push for an independent public inquiry, examining key decisions, how they were made, and what consequences they have had.

In his letter, Corbyn warned: “History is repeating itself. Today, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 61,000. At least 110,000 – or one in twenty – people have been injured. It is estimated that 92% of housing units have been destroyed or damaged.

“Two Israeli officials are now wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

He said “Many of us have repeatedly raised objections over the continued sale of F.35 components. We have repeatedly asked for the truth regarding the role of British military bases.

“And we have repeatedly requested the publication of legal advice behind the Government’s (currently unknown) definition of genocide.”

Corbyn said: “Our requests have been met with evasion, obstruction and silence”.

His letter concluded: “Many people believe that the government has taken decisions that have implicated officials in the gravest breaches of international law.

“These charges will not go away until there is a comprehensive inquiry with the legal power to establish the truth.”

On Sunday, Israel said it would stop humanitarian aid entering into Gaza to pressure Hamas into accepting new terms for an extension of the ceasefire agreement.

By extending phase one of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will be able to push for the return of the 59 remaining hostages held by Hamas, while avoiding meeting key requirements of phase two, like military withdrawal from Gaza and restoring a Palestinian government in Gaza.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward