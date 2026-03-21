“Has the penny dropped?” Lee Anderson’s climate denial tweet sparks ridicule

“Those scientists, what are they like eh Lee? With their learning and studying and care for the planet when all they need is X and a selfie video...”

Never one to shy away from provocation, Lee Anderson recently ignited yet more controversy with a tweet to his 317,000 followers on X asking: “Has the penny dropped for you?”

The comment pointed to a video clip featuring Anika, a self-described “climate sceptic” and member of the CO2 Coalition, an advocacy organisation founded in the US in 2015, which promotes views that conflict with the established scientific consensus on climate change.

In the clip, Anika describes her own “penny dropping” moment, arguing that if governments truly believed a climate catastrophe was imminent, they would prioritise energy and food security. Instead, she claims, policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions are undermining both.

Her argument centres on two key claims. First, that limiting domestic fossil fuel production, such as not fully exploiting UK gas reserves, risks increasing dependence on foreign energy supplies. And second, that the expansion of renewable infrastructure, particularly solar panels on agricultural land, threatens domestic food production.

Energy analysts frequently note that renewables can enhance energy independence over time, while land-use planning policies are designed to balance food production with climate goals. More broadly, the overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential to mitigating long-term environmental and economic risks.

X users were quick to remind Anderson of such facts, accusing him of amplifying misinformation and engaging with conspiracy narratives.

“Tell everyone why do you believe these conspiracy theorists Lee ! Fact: This CO2 coalition group is widely regarded by climate scientists and mainstream scientific institutions as a climate change denialist group that produces misinformation,” wrote one user

“Those scientists, what are they like eh Lee? With their learning and studying and care for the planet when all they need is X and a selfie video…” said another.

The Reform UK MP has repeatedly criticised the UK’s net zero strategy. In February 2024, he argued that a net zero UK “wouldn’t make a blind bit of difference to the earth’s atmosphere.”

Indeed, Anderson’s position reflects a broader trend within Reform. Analysis by the Guardian ahead of the 2024 general election found that at least 30 Reform candidates had publicly questioned or rejected the idea of human-induced climate change. Their statements ranged from scepticism about the scale of global warming to outright claims that it is a “hoax” or “scam,” often accompanied by conspiracy theories involving shadowy global figures.