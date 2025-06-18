Nigel Farage to speak at Tufton Street climate denial event

Farage has made clear his party’s opposition to net zero. He’s more than happy for the planet to burn, while benefiting oil and gas companies.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will today speak at an event held at the home of the UK’s main climate science denial group, where those gathered will attempt to undermine current attempts to tackle climate change.

In a sign of Farage’s continued climate scepticism, the event which has been organised by the UK-EU branch of the Heartland Institute, a pro-Trump think tank, will take place at 55 Tufton Street, the home of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), Adam Barnett and Sam Bright report for DeSmog.

The GWPF has long been accused of spreading misinformation about climate change with “little or no regard” for scientific evidence and seeking to slow progress on necessary action. It has previously stated that ‘carbon dioxide has been mercilessly demonized as ‘carbon pollution’, when in fact it is a benefit to the planet’.

DeSmog reports: “The event has been convened by the UK-EU branch of the Heartland Institute, a U.S. group that has been at the forefront of denying the scientific evidence for man-made climate change.”

The Heartland Institute has received donations from those in the oil sector. In the 1990s, the group worked with US tobacco company Phillip Morris to attempt to discredit the health risks of secondhand smoke and lobby against smoking bans.

From 2008 onwards, Heartland started to organise lavish conferences at hotels in Times Square and Washington DC questioning the scientific consensus on climate change. The Heartland Institute has received hundreds of millions of dollars from oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil and climate denier billionaires Charles and David Koch.

Farage has made clear his party’s opposition to net zero. He’s more than happy for the planet to burn, while benefiting oil and gas companies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward