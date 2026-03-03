Greens leapfrog Labour into second place in the polls following by-election win

Meanwhile, Reform’s lead has dropped again

The Green Party has overtaken Labour to climb into second place in the polls, days after its victory in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Greens are up four points on 21%, putting it just two percentage points behind Reform UK on 23%. YouGov said that this is the highest level of support for the Greens it has ever recorded.

The YouGov poll shows that people’s current voting intention in a parliamentary election is as follows:

Reform UK 23% (-1)

Green 21% (+4)

Labour 16%(-2)

Conservatives 16%(-2)

Lib Dem 14%(nc)

Meanwhile, Reform’s lead in the polls continues to narrow. In this YouGov poll for the Times and Sky News, Reform’s projected vote share fell by one percentage point.

In another recent poll carried out by Lord Ashcroft Polls, Reform dropped by three percentage points to 22%.

A Green Party source told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “We are coming for Reform and on the path to replacing Labour. Voters have been let down time and time again by high bills, toxic rhetoric on migration and failure to make real change to improve people’s lives.

“Gorton and Denton showed that if people vote Green, they can get Green. Starmer can smear us as much as he wants but the voters want change and increasingly see the Greens as the party to break the failed status quo.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward