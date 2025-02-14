George Monbiot takes apart the right’s hypocrisy on Ukraine during BBC Question Time

"These people [like Goodwin] who go on and on about sovereignty, say they're the defenders of sovereignty, when it actually comes to the crunch, they will sell anyone down the river.”

Commentator and journalist George Monbiot took apart the right’s hypocrisy on Ukraine during an appearance on BBC Question Time, as he slammed their policy of ‘appeasement’ and support for Trump.

The U.S President has completely upended U.S. foreign policy towards the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as he pulled American support for Ukraine as it resists Russia’s invasion, stunning NATO partners and European allies.

In a break with the policy of the Biden administration, Trump held a direct phone call with Russian President Putin, and said that the pair have agreed to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, later adding that it was unlikely Kyiv would win back all its territory or join NATO if a deal is to be reached.

Trump also said that he was “OK” with Ukraine not having NATO membership and that it was “unlikely” that Ukraine would take much land back in the negotiations, leading to anger in Kyiv.

British defence figures are said to have reacted furiously to claims Ukraine will be forced to give up land to Russia in a peace deal, saying of the US administration’s stance: “The bastards are going to do this”.

Appearing on BBC Question Time, right-wing commentator and academic Matthew Goodwin told the BBC audience that he believed the world was “safer” now Trump was in power in the US and also claimed that Trump was the “one guy who wants to stop this war”.

Monbiot told the audience that ‘anyone who cares for a democratic world order… should side with Ukraine’.

He went on to add: “Already Trump has already said, you can have what you want, Ukraine’s not going to be a member of NATO, there’s not going to be any territorial concessions back to Ukraine, and that says to Putin, right Moldova next, who knows Romania maybe, Poland, let’s have a look at those Baltic states…”

On Goodwin’s points, Monbiot replied: “Well there are Chamberlain’s in every generation, this is direct appeasement of someone who has moved into a sovereign country, seized its territory, sought to seize the entire country.

“It’s as if, if he’d come to the UK, he’d occupied Kent, Surrey, Sussex, and then somebody else like Donald Trump comes along and says, ‘yeah, fine guys, just live with that, no trouble at all’.

“These people [like Goodwin] who go on and on about sovereignty, say they’re the defenders of sovereignty, when it actually comes to the crunch, they will sell anyone down the river.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward