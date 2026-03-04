GB News reveals £22 million in new losses

The right-wing news channel has never made a profit

The latest GB News accounts have revealed that the right-wing news channel made a further £22 million in losses during the 2024/25 financial year.

This brings GB News’ losses to more than £130 million since it launched in June 2021.

To cover these losses, investors, including GB News co-owner and hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall, pumped another £17.7 million into the loss-making channel last year through its parent company All Perspectives.

Despite the huge losses, the broadcaster said annual revenues had grown by 58%, from £16.6 million to £26.2 million.

While GB News’ losses are down from almost £33 million in 2024, to £22 million last year, it has still never made a profit.

GB News continues to air prejudiced content targeting minority communities. In a recent segment, GB News presenter claimed some Pakistani men celebrate Eid by “raping young white girls”.

Stop Funding Hate, which campaigns against companies advertising with media outlets that spread hate and division, continues to call on brands to steer clear of GB News.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has earned more than £400,000 from his presenting role on GB News since August 2024.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward