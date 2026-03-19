Farage called for release of imprisoned rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and praised effort to free drug trafficker in Cameo videos

Nigel Farage made over £140,000 from recording Cameo videos last year

Nigel Farage called for imprisoned rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be freed and praised a woman’s efforts to free a former Honduran president jailed in the US for drug trafficking on Cameo.

Farage has already come under fire this week after another of his controversial Cameo videos was unearthed. In the video, he promoted an event organised by a Canadian neo-Nazi group.

A Guardian investigation has revealed that in early 2025, Farage recorded a message for a Cameo user calling for Diddy, who is in jail for prostitution-related charges, to be released.

Combs also faced racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, but was found not guilty of these offences.

The user paid £82 for a birthday message for “Kieron”, who was turning 17 in March 2025, and requested Farage say “Free Diddy, eat Shankly”.

The user also asked the Reform leader to use a hardline anti-immigration phrase, “if in doubt kick ‘em out”. Farage said: “I’ve got to roast Newcastle and say Free Diddy, eat Shankly.” He added: “And if in doubt, let’s control our borders.”

In January 2025, a Cameo user paid Farage £84 to produce a 26th birthday message for a woman from Honduras. “Please commend her for her efforts to free Juan Orlando Hernández from prison,” the customer wrote.

Hernández was President of Honduras between 2014 and 2022. After he left office, he was extradited to the US, and in June 2024, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking and accepting millions of dollars in bribes.

In his message to the woman, Farage said: “I’ve got to commend you for your efforts to free Juan Orlando Hernández from prison. You are working hard. You are a campaigner for justice and truth.”

Donald Trump later pardoned Hernández, saying that his prosecution was a “Biden setup”.

A spokesperson for Farage told The Guardian: “Mr Farage has recorded many thousands of videos for genuine supporters to celebrate weddings, congratulate friends or send novelty messages. At that scale, the occasional mistake can occur.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward