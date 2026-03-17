Unearthed video reveals Nigel Farage promoted neo-Nazi event

Farage said the event could be “the best thing that ever happened”

Nigel Farage’s extra-curricular activities on Cameo have once again come under scrutiny. Farage has been paid for recording more than 4,000 videos on the platform, which allows people to pay for public figures and celebrities to record messages for them.

According to an extensive investigation from the Guardian, the Reform UK leader has recorded a number of shocking videos as part of his work on the platform.

The investigation found that Farage was paid £141 for a video in which he promoted an event hosted by a Canadian neo-Nazi group. In the video, he said names three leaders of Diagolon – a group described by a ‘far-right extremist group’ by the US state department, and a ‘white nationalist violent organisation’ by the former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Farage went on to say of the event: “You never know, you might walk out saying, ‘Road Rage Terror Tour is the best thing that ever happened.”

That video was recorded just 10 days after he was elected as an MP in the 2024 general election.

In other videos uncovered by the Guardian, Farage made a number of misogynistic comments. In one, he made comments about the Democratic US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s breasts. In another, he said that the recipient of the video was “rumoured to have a secret crush on Diane Abbott” before adding, “Well, I hope that’s not true.”

The Guardian also found that Farage has used the militant anti-immigration phrase ‘if in doubt, kick them out’ more than 20 times in videos he has recorded on Cameo.

A spokesperson for Farage told the Guardian: “Mr Farage has recorded many thousands of videos for genuine supporters to celebrate weddings, congratulate friends or send novelty messages. At that scale, the occasional mistake can occur.”

Farage has previously faced criticism for his outputs on Cameo. In 2021, he recorded a video in which he used the phrase ‘Up the Ra’ – a phrase typically used to celebrate the IRA.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward