Nigel Farage’s constituents ‘furious’ over him pocketing £140,000 from recording Cameo videos

Nigel Farage is cashing in on £140,000 from personalised Cameo videos, sparking anger among constituents who say they’ve barely seen him in Clacton.

The Reform leader has made £141,778 from recording as many as 2,000 Cameo videos since last December.

Farage’s personalised clips average 39 seconds in length, with prices starting at £71.17 for individual messages and rising to £3,752.84 for business videos.

Farage has earned over £1.3 million since he became an MP in July 2024. He still doesn’t run constituency surgeries, citing fears Clacton residents will “flow through doors with knives in their pockets”.

Asked why his constituents would “flow through the doors with knives in their pockets”, he said: “Well they did in Southend. They murdered David Amess and he was a far less controversial figure than me.”

The Mirror spoke to constituents in Clacton who said they were “furious” about Farage “cashing in” while he fails to tackle issues in the constituency.

One constituent, Sarah Corner, 32, said she voted Reform and Nigel Farage at the 2024 election but regrets her decision.

The part-time waitress told The Mirror she thought Reform “would make a lot of difference”.

“Reform and Farage made a lot of noise and frankly I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ve not seen him once. I’ve seen stuff on social media after he’s been, but nothing in person. It feels like he’s cashing in. Clacton has huge issues,” she said.

Another constituent, David Adcock, 57, said he voted for Farage but had not seen him once. Adcock said he’d give Farage “benefit of the doubt” over a bit of extra work.

“As long as it doesn’t take up too much time and if he was working hard here,” he said, “But I’ve not seen him once. If he wants to be a millionaire, good luck to him. Do what you want.”

Adcock added: “But don’t take our money to be the local MP. That should come first. It’s a gravy train for him. I love Clacton, but it’s in a mess. We’ve been forgotten for 30 years. Farage got elected on a promise of change and we’d be stood up for. But he’s too busy showing off and making money.”

Margaret Corner, 77, a retired shoe fitter, said she was “angry” but “not surprised” at the revelations.

She said: “I’ve voted Labour all my life. I could see straight through him and always have. I told my friends, he won’t represent us. This shows that. It makes me angry. We’ve been used. But I’m not surprised.”

Taxi driver Martin Jeeves, 56, said Farage’s Cameo income was “insulting”. He said: “He was never going to be here all day, everyday. But I’ve not seen him once. He’s always on television talking about things which have not got anything to do with Clacton. I voted for him and I wish I hadn’t. I was fed up of the other parties but I think he’s been worse. He’s taking the mick. I wish I could earn all that money posting video messages.”

