Donald Trump preparing to visit UK in coming weeks

Trump will visit Scotland to open a new golf course.

US president Donald Trump is preparing to visit the UK in the coming weeks later this month, in order to open a new golf course.

Trump’s expected visit to Scotland is separate to his full state visit to the UK, with Police Scotland confirming planning is underway for the July visit, saying it would involve a “significant policing operation”.

He will reportedly be opening a new 18-hole golf course at his resort on the North Sea coast at Menie, north of Aberdeen, named in honour of his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.

Sky News reports: “Security and policing insiders have said meetings are ongoing this week with the possibility of up to 5,000 officers being required to work 12-hour shifts.”

Eric Trump, previously said his father would attend the official opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire this summer. Trump’s expected visit would be the first time he has been to Scotland since his victory in the US election.

Trump also owns the Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on Scotland’s west coast.

It has also been reported that Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation to visit president Trump during his expected trip to Scotland this month.

The details of the visit, including the date, are still being finalised, Reuters reported.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

