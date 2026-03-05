Almost 1 in 10 Reform councillors have quit

“The latest to leave are two women from West Northamptonshire council, who quit amid complaints against the leader, fears about child safeguarding, and suggestions of misogyny from colleagues.”

They were supposed to be an advertisement of how Reform would behave in government, and yet far from being model public servants, Reform councillors have been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Local authorities where Reform have control, have been plagued by infighting, failed promises and defections as well as suspensions.

Anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate reports: “8% of Reform’s new councillors – almost one in ten — have now quit. By our count, 67 of the party’s councillors elected last year have either defected to other parties, resigned, or been sacked.

“The latest to leave are two women from West Northamptonshire council, who quit amid complaints against the leader, fears about child safeguarding, and suggestions of misogyny from colleagues.”

Other Reform councillors who have been sacked include the likes of Mark Broadhurst (shared a Hitler meme), Ian Cooper (racially abused a black woman) and John Allen (threatened to murder the prime minister).

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward