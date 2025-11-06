Reform in chaos after losing 9 councillors on key council in just 6 months

The party won 57 of the 81 seats up for grabs in May but has now gone down to 48.

So much for being a party of power, Reform UK are showing once again why they just can’t be trusted.

After the local elections in May, Nigel Farage’s party took outright control of Kent County Council which is seen as a key litmus test of how the party will behave in power.

And it’s been far from plain sailing, with Reform losing nine councillors on the local authority in just six months, after being hit with a string of controversies, scandals and infighting.

In the latest incident, Reform has suspended Isabella Kemp after five councillors were booted out of the local party following a video leak showing infighting in the party.

The video, which was leaked to The Guardian, showed KCC’s Reform UK leader Linden Kemkaran swearing and shouting during a council meeting.

She was shown telling party members to “suck it up” regarding her decisions.

Councillors Bill Barrett, Paul Thomas, Brian Black and Oliver Bradshaw were later expelled while Maxine Fothergill remains suspended by the party, which linked all five to the leak.

It’s not the first time that Reform’s Kent councillors have been suspended, with two other councillors also being suspended and a third joining Ukip.

Rather than being focused on delivering for residents, Reform are more interested in tearing lumps out of each other. They’re not fit to run the country.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward