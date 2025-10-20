Reform in turmoil: Party forced to suspend 4 more Kent councillors after bitter infighting

The leaked recording will cause particular embarrassment for Farage given that Kent County Council is seen by the party as a test case of its ability to govern.

Reform UK is clearly a party in turmoil, after it was left with no choice but to suspend four more councillors on Kent County Council after leaked footage of a meeting showed bitter infighting and divisions among its councillors.

Rather than being focused on delivering for residents, a leaked video of a meeting shared with the Guardian, showed bitter infighting among fellow councillors as well as councillors complaining about “backbiting” and being ignored by their leader, Linden Kemkaran, who told them to “fucking suck it up” if they did not agree with decisions made by her.

A Reform UK spokesperson said Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barret and Maxine Fothergrill have had the whip suspended pending an investigation.

They said the suspensions were the result of “evidence” the councillors “brought the party into disrepute”.

The leaked recording will cause particular embarrassment for Farage given that Kent County Council is seen by the party as a test case of its ability to govern.

It’s not the first time that Reform’s Kent councillors have been suspended, with two other councillors also being suspended and a third joining Ukip.

The latest incident once more shows how dysfunctional Reform UK is as a political party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward