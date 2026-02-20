Rupert Lowe asks High Court to block parliamentary watchdog investigation

Lowe's lawyers say the investigation could "end his career"

Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe has asked the High Court to block the parliamentary watchdog from investigating a complaint into him.

The Great Yarmouth MP was elected as a Reform MP in July 2024 before being suspended in March last year, following an allegation he had threatened Zia Yusuf with physical violence, which Lowe denied.

Lowe now wants to stop the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) from formally investigating a complaint that was made against him in July 2025, by a third party who can’t be named.

The ICGS is responsible for investigating complaints related to bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct within Parliament.

Lawyers for the ICGS opposed the application, saying that the courts have no jurisdiction over the matter and that Lowe is subject to the rules and standards of behaviour for MPs.

“Most fundamentally, the claimant is answerable to the House [of Commons] about the allegations of misconduct made against him… they are not for the court,” said Sarah Hannett KC, who is representing the ICGS.

Lowe’s lawyers have launched the judicial review on the grounds of alleged “procedural unfairness in the processes of ICGS, as well as perversity and illegality”.

They also say that there is “scope for unjust harm” to be caused by the investigative process, “one which has the potential to end the career of a member of parliament”.

A full hearing of Lowe’s challenge is due to be heard in March.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward