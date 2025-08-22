Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe posts bizarre photo with wheelbarrow-load of guns police seized

The guns were confiscated in an armed police raid…

Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe has shared a bizarre photo posing with his guns that were confiscated after Reform reported him to the police for allegedly threatening then party chair Zia Yusuf.

In the picture, Lowe stands smiling with a wheelbarrow containing at least eight shotguns.

When police seized the guns in March, Lowe said: “I have a large collection, so it took some time – a wheelbarrow was required”.

In the post on X yesterday, the Independent MP wrote: “Positive news. After having my guns confiscated in an armed police raid late on a Friday night in mid-March thanks to false allegations from Reform’s Lee Anderson and Zia Yusuf, I have finally had my guns returned.”

“I am pleased they’re back, but furious they were ever taken,” he added.

In March, Lowe clashed with Nigel Farage, accusing him in a Daily Mail interview of acting like a “messiah” and failing to delegate.

Reform then suspended the whip and reported Lowe to the police for allegedly threatening Yusuf.

At the time, Lowe said he had arranged with police “to voluntarily give up my guns”. He hadn’t expected the armed police to arrive on his doorstep late at night and said he found the raid “a deeply stressful situation”.

He also defended owning the guns, saying: “I am a farmer. Farmers have guns, all entirely legally. There is nothing unusual about it.”

In May, the Crown Prosecution Service cleared Lowe of criminal charges, and police have now returned his guns.

In June, Lowe caused alarm after revealing he had asked his gamekeeper to shoot his Labrador rather than taking him to the vet.

On X yesterday, he also wrote: “Guns back, and Lucy Connolly is at home with her family. A good day.”

This was in reference to Connolly, who released from prison yesterday after being jailed for inciting racial hatred.

Photo credit: Rupert Lowe/X

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward