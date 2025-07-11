Rupert Lowe under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog

The ex-Reform MP is being looked into for allegedly not declaring hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations to his ‘rape gang inquiry’ project

Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe is being investigated by a parliamentary watchdog for allegedly not declaring hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations to his ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’ project.

Lowe launched his ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’ crowdfunder in March, and since then it has raised over £617,000. He then registered a community interest company for the project with Companies House back in May.

However, Lowe hasn’t made any declarations about the donations in the MPs’ register of interests.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards website confirms that Lowe is under investigation for a failure to register interests relating to donations.

The majority of the donations came in small sums, but several donations since March were over £1,500.

Under parliamentary rules, MPs must declare any donation from a single source over £1,500 – or over £300 in earnings or gifts.

In a post on the group’s X account today, it said: “The first donations were drawn from our Crowdfunder and arrived in the Rape Gang Inquiry bank account on June 23rd – Rupert had been funding the inquiry until then.

“All appropriate checks have been made for Rupert’s parliamentary declaration. He has 28 days from the money arriving in the account, which was on June 23rd, until the submission has to be complete – although this has almost entirely been finished already.

“Once the inquiry is complete, spending will be published in the interests of full transparency.”

On the project’s crowdfunder page, it says “costs will be kept minimal and transparent” and will go towards panel and legal advisor fees.

Lowe launched the ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’ before the Labour government announced a national ‘grooming gang’ inquiry in June, but he has said his inquiry will still go ahead.

The crowdfunder states that Tory MP Ester McVey and another ex-Reform MP, James McMurdock will be appointed as panel members.

McMurdock is also under investigation by the standards watchdog for failing to register a financial interest, either under Category 1 (employment and earnings) or Category 8 (miscellaneous).

The commissioner has said it unable to comment on whether the investigation relates to McMurdock’s involvement in the Rape Gang Inquiry.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward