Reform’s Matt Goodwin calls for young girls to be given biological clock ‘reality’ check

'Matt Goodwin really doesn’t like women'

Reform by-election candidate Matt Goodwin has said that young girls and women should be given a “biological reality” check about their fertility.

In a video on his personal YouTube channel from 2024, Reform’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate said that “many women in Britain are having children much too late in life”.

In the video which The Independent unearthed, he argued: “We need to explain and educate young children, the next generation, the severity of this crisis.”

He added: “We need to also explain to young girls and women the biological reality of this crisis. Many women in Britain are having children much too late in life, and they would prefer to have children much earlier on.”

These comments come after it was revealed Goodwin had previously suggested in a 2023 Substack post that women without children should be taxed more as a punishment.

Goodwin’s ideas have been compared to Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, which is set in a society that forces women to bear children to tackle a fertility crisis.

Speaking on a podcast with Jordan Peterson, Goodwin agreed with the alt-right Canadian psychologist’s claim that universities have become hotbeds of “politically correct authoritarianism” because they are full of “childless women”.

Goodwin agreed that he had read papers about “the feminisation of higher education over the last 50 years”.

Responding to Goodwin’s comments about women’s fertility, Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell said: “The message to women from Reform’s Matthew Goodwin appears to be ‘know your place’.

“After it was exposed that Goodwin wants to tax millions of childless women, he’s now bemoaning women’s right to education. It’s utterly astonishing, misogynistic, and vile.

“We must stop Reform’s extreme candidate getting a foothold in Manchester – the proud home of suffragettes and pioneering women – by ensuring he is rejected at the ballot box in this by-election.”

X account Blade of the Sun, wrote: “Reform candidate Matt Goodwin has said that young girls should be told to have children earlier in life. Do you really want someone like that in Parliament with power over children?”.

Journalist Don McGowan commented: “Matt Goodwin really doesn’t like women. This article from the Independent yesterday goes into detail about Goodwin’s latent thought processes around women.

“Particularly women in academia, who he appears not to consider worthy, and that those who are childless specifically, are dangerous to his right-wing ideology.

“This seems to stem from his belief that benefits should be removed or reduced from childless women.”

McGowan added: “Perhaps he may not be the best choice for public office?”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward